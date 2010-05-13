Top 5 Tips for Greening Your Lawn

Grass clippings are a great, green fertilizer. Ian Waldie/ Getty Images

Fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides are just some of the products you may use on your lawn. If your lawn is already healthy, you don't need to overdo it with these kinds of products -- a little goes a long way.

But chances are, you'll still need to put something on your lawn at some point. And since these products can make their way into the water supply (and wind up on children's hands and pets' paws) many homeowners are choosing organic or natural alternatives. Natural herbicides include corn gluten and vinegar. Garlic, boric acid and citrus oils are among the more natural insect repellents and pesticides. You can also shop around for natural and organic versions of these products at your local garden supply store.

In addition, you can go green with your lawn care products by using compost as a homemade fertilizer. A number of companies, including NatureMill, Exaco and Earthsaver, make compost bins for home use. If you want to try your hand at vermicomposting -- composting with the help of worms -- you can find a range of starter kits through companies like Worm Factory. And if you'd prefer to skip the composting process, you can buy compost and other natural fertilizers ready-made.

