5 Tips for Planting a Fragrant Garden

" " Sweet smelling plants like honeysuckle stop passersby in their tracks to take in their scent. orangeaurochs/Creative Commons

A beautiful garden is undoubtedly a feast for the eyes, but it can also be a feast for the olfactory sense. Just as you layer the size, shape, and color of the flowers in your garden to create a stunning visual, you can also mix the flowers in your garden to create a striking aroma that will have you stopping to smell the roses -- and the lilacs, and all the other plants in your garden. But before you start digging to create a fragrant garden, take these five important factors into account.