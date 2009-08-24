5 Tools You Need for Demolition

While a sledgehammer can tackle big jobs, you'll need several different hammers to finish the job. iStockphoto.com /rootby

If you have a tough demolition job ahead of you, you're going to need a few different options for hammer time. Start with a standard claw hammer. This classic tool can do small pry jobs when a crowbar isn't necessary as well as take out buried nails. It's also good for knocking small holes in drywall when you're looking for power, water or gas lines. The next step up is the heavy hammer, also called a mini-sledgehammer. It's about the size of a claw hammer, but has a heavy sledge head for stubborn tasks. This hammer is also great for knocking wood support beams and interior framing. The final piece of the hammer puzzle is the full-sized sledgehammer. When you need the extra weight for brick work, nothing else will do.