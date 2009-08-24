5 Tools You Need for Demolition

It's kind of like a pry bar, and sort of like a spear. It's also extremely heavy. You've probably seen these in your hardware store and confused it with a medieval weapon. Standing 72 inches (183 centimeters) and weighing in at 17 pounds (7.7 kilograms), this high-carbon hexagonal steel javelin-like bar is definitely a heavy hitter. It's a pretty basic tool -- it has a sharp point on one end and a chisel on the other. You can use the San Angelo's chisel end to get up stubborn floor tiles, or chip away at stubborn red clay. If you have some concrete that needs busting, drive the point end down with some brute force and watch it break apart before your eyes. The San Angelo isn't for delicate jobs and because of its weight, you won't want to use it on anything but the flooring.