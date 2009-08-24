5 Tools You Need for Demolition

Hard hats will save getting smacked in the head with flying debris. iStockphoto.com /rwdorn

All of this messy demolition requires what could be perceived as the most important tools in demolition -- safety equipment. This is an absolute must, as demolition can be the most dangerous part of a renovation project. Start with a good pair of work gloves, something with leather palms that will help prevent blisters and protect your hands. You also need to get some safety goggles. Flying debris can easily send you to the hospital if it gets near your eyes. Make sure you get something comfortable so you won't mind wearing them for hours at a time. It may seem like overkill, but wearing a helmet for demolition work above your head is simply smart. You may not win any fashion contests, but you'll be glad when that two by four with a nail sticking out of it comes down on your noggin. The final thing you should buy is a good respirator and some cotton masks. Use the thin masks when you have simple dust, kick it up to the respirator when there could harmful airborne chemicals present, like asbestos or lead paint.