5 Tools You Need for Demolition

Not all demo work requires the heavy hand of a sledgehammer. You can do some serious damage to your gas, water and cable lines if you go in swinging. Buy a few different screwdrivers to help with the more delicate work. Taking apart electrical outlets and switches is always the first part of a wall demo and you can't do that with a sledgehammer. Screwdrivers are also good for taking up small pieces of wood flooring and tile when you aren't removing the entire floor. Buy a long flat head, a standard-sized flat head and at least one Phillips head screwdriver. That should cover you in most situations. The chisel ends of the flat head screwdriver can act like a small, lightweight pry bar as well.

Related Articles

Sources

"San Angelo Bar." acehardwareoutlet.com, 2009. http://www.acehardwareoutlet.com/(dntpsj55bnymzq552ojmelyw)/ProductDetails.aspx?SKU=998008018

Sawyers, Harry. "Top 12 Demolition Tools to Tear Up the House." popularmechanics.com, July 24, 2008. http://www.popularmechanics.com/home_journal/tools/4274987.html

"Stanley Continues To Tear It Up!" stanleytools.com, 2009. http://www.stanleytools.com/default.asp?TYPE=STATICLEFT&PAGE=PR_demolitionline05.htm&LEFT=left_pr.htm

"Stanley Wonder Bar II Pry Bar." thisnext.com, 2009. http://www.thisnext.com/item/459AE2AF/Stanley-Wonder-Bar-II-Pry-Bar