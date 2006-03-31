Home & Garden
How to Remove Cider, Vinegar, and Wine Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Non-washable Fibers

Follow these steps to remove mild acid stains from Acetate, Burlap, Cotton, Fiberglass, Linen, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate:

Note: Acetate will resist mild acids such as vinegar, but cotton and linen can be destroyed or weakened.

  • Immediate treatment is imperative.
  • Thoroughly flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with water or club soda, taking care not to spread the stain.
  • Neutralize the acid to stop fabric damage and possibly restore any color change by holding the stain over an open bottle of ammonia (do not use for silk) and allowing the fumes to penetrate the fabric.
  • Sponging (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) with a baking soda solution also neutralizes the acid.
  • Flush the ammonia or baking soda from the fabric with clear water and allow to dry.
  • Launder washable fabrics as soon as possible.

