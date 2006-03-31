How to Remove Cider, Vinegar, and Wine Stains

Hard Surfaces
Follow these steps to remove mild acid stains from Acrylic Plastic, Alabaster, Aluminum, Asphalt, Bamboo, Brass, Bronze, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Chromium, Copper, Cork, Enamel, Glass, Gold, Grout, Iron, Linoleum, Marble, Masonry Tile, Paint (flat or gloss), Pewter, Platinum, Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Stainless Steel, Tin, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering, Zinc:
- Wipe spill immediately with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water to prevent the acid in the vinegar from damaging the surface.
- Rinse well with clear water and wipe dry.
