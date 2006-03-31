Home & Garden
How to Remove Cider, Vinegar, and Wine Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Hard Surfaces

Follow these steps to remove mild acid stains from Acrylic Plastic, Alabaster, Aluminum, Asphalt, Bamboo, Brass, Bronze, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Chromium, ­Copper, Cork, Enamel, Glass, Gold, Grout, Iron, Linoleum, Marble, Masonry Tile, Paint (flat or gloss), Pewter, Platinum, Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Stainless Steel, Tin, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering, Zinc:

  • Wipe spill immediately with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water to prevent the acid in the vinegar from damaging the surface.
  • Rinse well with clear water and wipe dry.

