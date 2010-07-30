4 Fun Ways to Add Personal Flair to Your Lawn

This may be surprising, but we've noticed that lawn gnomes are in demand. The word "gnomes" is among popular searches on Internet auction sites. Retail outlets are featuring gnomes in lawn and garden sections. Buy any number of these cute, retro pieces and place them throughout your garden.

Other vintage items that could find a place in your yard include metal sculptures or statues. Find the pieces that say the most about your tastes and make them part of your statement.