4 Fun Ways to Add Personal Flair to Your Lawn

Keep your yard art on the "down low" by putting it in the ground. How? A popular craft right now is designing your own stepping-stones. Here's how to do it:

MATERIALS

ready-mix cement

newspaper

a container to shape your stones (like the top of a cake container from the grocery store or a box)

decorative pieces like stained glass, sea glass, broken china, bottle caps, beads, shells or whatever pieces work for your taste.

Look on the Internet for a variety of beautiful materials to work with. If you're using a paper container to make your stone, line the container with plastic wrap to keep water from seeping through.

INSTRUCTIONS