4 Fun Ways to Add Personal Flair to Your Lawn

4. Create Your Own Steps
Keep your yard art on the "down low" by putting it in the ground. How? A popular craft right now is designing your own stepping-stones. Here's how to do it:
MATERIALS
- ready-mix cement
- newspaper
- a container to shape your stones (like the top of a cake container from the grocery store or a box)
- decorative pieces like stained glass, sea glass, broken china, bottle caps, beads, shells or whatever pieces work for your taste.
Look on the Internet for a variety of beautiful materials to work with. If you're using a paper container to make your stone, line the container with plastic wrap to keep water from seeping through.
Advertisement
INSTRUCTIONS
- Mix the cement according to the manufacturer's instructions and pour the cement into your stepping stone container. Two inches thick is about right for a stepping stone.
- Before the cement dries, embellish your stone with the decorative pieces. Some people like a random look; others craft a name or an image with the pieces. It's your yard, so it's your choice!
- Wait 24 hours for the cement to dry and remove the stepping stone.
- Place in your yard as you see fit. You could line a path to the backyard, create a tiny grouping or create a walkway through a garden.