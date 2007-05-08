The African violet is a low-growing plant producing a symmetrical rosette of dark green, oval, hairy leaves. Its flowers, available in every shade but true red, are clustered in the middle of the rosette. Miniature, trailing, and variegated forms are available.



House Plants Image Gallery





African violet has the ability to flower most of the time

given proper conditions. See more pictures of house plants.



These violets can bloom almost constantly if given bright light and warm but not excessively hot temperatures. They actually bloom better under fluorescent lights than in a window. Remove suckers as they appear or flowering will diminish.



African Violet Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Saintpaulia ionantha

Common Name: African Violet

Light Requirement for African Violet: Bright Light

Water Requirement for African Violet: Evenly Moist

Humidity for African Violet: Average Home

Temperature for African Violet: House

Fertilizer for African Violet: High Phosphorus

Potting Mix for African Violet: All-Purpose

Propagation of African Violet: Division, Leaf Cuttings, Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for African Violet: Hanging Basket, Table

Care Rating for African Violet: Easy



ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.