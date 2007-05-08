The African violet is a low-growing plant producing a symmetrical rosette of dark green, oval, hairy leaves. Its flowers, available in every shade but true red, are clustered in the middle of the rosette. Miniature, trailing, and variegated forms are available.
African violet has the ability to flower most of the time
given proper conditions. See more pictures of house plants.
These violets can bloom almost constantly if given bright light and warm but not excessively hot temperatures. They actually bloom better under fluorescent lights than in a window. Remove suckers as they appear or flowering will diminish.
African Violet Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Saintpaulia ionantha
Common Name: African Violet
Light Requirement for African Violet: Bright Light
Water Requirement for African Violet: Evenly Moist
Humidity for African Violet: Average Home
Temperature for African Violet: House
Fertilizer for African Violet: High Phosphorus
Potting Mix for African Violet: All-Purpose
Propagation of African Violet: Division, Leaf Cuttings, Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for African Violet: Hanging Basket, Table
Care Rating for African Violet: Easy
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.