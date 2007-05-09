Air plants come in many varieties, most being small, rosette-forming, grasslike plants with green to silvery leaves. The whole plant often turns fiery red at flowering time, producing clusters of flowers in contrasting colors.
Air plants have little or no root system and are generally grown on pieces of wood or decorative shells. To water them, dip the entire plant in water once a week. Offsets can be glued onto new supports.
Air Plant Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Tillandsia sp.
Common Name: Air Plant
Light Requirement for Air Plant: Bright Light
Water Requirement for Air Plant: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Air Plant: High
Temperature for Air Plant: House
Fertilizer for Air Plant: High Phosphorus
Potting Mix for Air Plant: Epiphyte
Propagation of Air Plant: Division, Seed
Decorative Use for Air Plant: Hanging Basket, Table
Care Rating for Air Plant: Easy
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.