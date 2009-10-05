How All-in-One Aquariums Work

Easy set-up: If you're a beginner, an all-in-one aquarium helps you avoid having to match filter capacity to tank size and all the other small technical hurdles that can plague a first aquarium. The entire kit has been designed to work together. Even expert aquarists can appreciate getting all the pieces in one package when setting up a new aquarium.

Hand-holding for the beginner: Since all-in-one aquariums appeal to newbies, they usually include extra information on set-up, fish selection and care, and aquarium maintenance. Sure, you could buy a book on aquariums, but if you're buying a saltwater aquarium of a certain size, it's nice when the manufacturer recommends specific species and numbers of fish that would do well in that particular type of aquarium.

Easier maintenance: Keeping an aquarium clean and healthy requires a regular maintenance schedule -- no matter what kind of aquarium it is. However, all-in-one aquariums are often designed with easy maintenance in mind. Filter cartridges are placed so they are easy to access and change or clean. The hood is designed to lift without interfering with the lights or filter. These things are possible without an all-in-one system, but often when you've bought all the parts separately, they don't work together quite as smoothly.