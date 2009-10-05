How All-in-one Instant Messenger Works

All-in-one instant messengers are a convenient way to connect to friends on different instant messenger services. Does that convenience come at a price? Here are some of the pros and cons of these applications.

Pros:

You don't have to use multiple clients, each with different features and functions.

You can free up your computer resources by running one instant messaging application instead of several.

You can view all your instant messaging contacts into one list.

Depending on which application you're using, you can also use it to connect to IRC channels, social networking systems, and voice and video services.

Cons:

You might find the list of protocols confusing and you might not be sure what to do with the ones you don't recognize.

You might find the user interface cluttered if there are more features in it than you intend to use.

You might find the user interface confusing if it has features you're not familiar with.

You might lose some protocol-specific features you like from the proprietary clients, such as webcam sharing or animated avatars.

Without different user interfaces to distinguish between services, you could accidentally send an embarrassing personal message to a professional contact.

The application might have better support for some protocols than for others.

Like with some proprietary clients, you may have to pay a fee if you want to avoid advertisements.

Will There Ever Be Just One Protocol? Occasionally, people will come together and in hopes of standardizing on a specific protocol, or a multiple services will merge and begin to use the same protocol. The Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), a non-profit standards group, has published the Extensible Messaging and Presence Protocol (XMPP) standard, which was adopted by Google as the engine behind Google Talk. Is the all-in-one instant messenger discouraging the adoption of a single standard protocol? We can't be sure, but they do keep users from giving up one protocol in favor of another.

