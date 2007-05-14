The gray-green leaves of the aloe medicine plant can up to a foot long. See more pictures of house plants.

The aloe medicine plant is often used to relieve skin irritations. It is a succulent with fleshy, gray-green leaves that can grow up to a foot long. The leaves are lightly toothed along the margins and covered with irregular pale splotches. Young plants often have a fan-shaped growth pattern; mature plants take on a rosette form.

The popularity of the aloe medicine plant comes from the sap that can be extracted from its leaves and used to relieve burns, chapping, and other skin irritations.

Aloe Medicine Plant Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Aloe barbadense (Aloe vera)

Common Names: Medicine Plant, Burn Plant, True Aloe

Light Requirement for Aloe Medicine Plant: Bright Light to Filtered Light

Water Requirement for Aloe Medicine Plant: Drench, Let Dry

Humidity for Aloe Medicine Plant: Average Home

Temperature for Aloe Medicine Plant: House

Fertilizer for Aloe Medicine Plant: Balanced

Potting Mix for Aloe Medicine Plant: Cactus

Propagation of Aloe Medicine Plant: Division

Decorative Use for Aloe Medicine Plant: Floor, Table

Care Rating for Aloe Medicine Plant: Very Easy

