The aloe medicine plant is often used to relieve skin irritations. It is a succulent with fleshy, gray-green leaves that can grow up to a foot long. The leaves are lightly toothed along the margins and covered with irregular pale splotches. Young plants often have a fan-shaped growth pattern; mature plants take on a rosette form.
The popularity of the aloe medicine plant comes from the sap that can be extracted from its leaves and used to relieve burns, chapping, and other skin irritations.
Aloe Medicine Plant Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Aloe barbadense (Aloe vera)
Common Names: Medicine Plant, Burn Plant, True Aloe
Light Requirement for Aloe Medicine Plant: Bright Light to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for Aloe Medicine Plant: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Aloe Medicine Plant: Average Home
Temperature for Aloe Medicine Plant: House
Fertilizer for Aloe Medicine Plant: Balanced
Potting Mix for Aloe Medicine Plant: Cactus
Propagation of Aloe Medicine Plant: Division
Decorative Use for Aloe Medicine Plant: Floor, Table
Care Rating for Aloe Medicine Plant: Very Easy
