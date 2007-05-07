Aluminum plant displays silvery marks on its leaves and grows quickly.

The aluminum plant is so named because many species have silvery markings on their leaves. They are fast-growing plants with watery stems. Their leaves are often quilted and may be green to gray or bronze in color. There are both creeping and upright forms. Their frothy flowers are too small to be very noticeable.

This plant does not age gracefully, so prune it frequently or start it over occasionally from stem cuttings.

Aluminum Plant Quick Facts:

Aluminum Plant Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Pilea sp.

Common Names: Aluminum Plant, Friendship Plant, Panamiga

Light Requirement for Aluminum Plant: Bright Light to Filtered Light

Water Requirement for Aluminum Plant: Drench, Let Dry

Humidity for Aluminum Plant: High

Temperature for Aluminum Plant: House

Fertilizer for Aluminum Plant: Balanced

Potting Mix for Aluminum Plant: All-Purpose

Propagation of Aluminum Plant: Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for Aluminum Plant: Table, Terrarium

Care Rating for Aluminum Plant: Easy

Want to learn about house plants by type? Try these:

Learn how to care for house plants:

Learn how to care for house plants:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.