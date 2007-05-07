The aluminum plant is so named because many species have silvery markings on their leaves. They are fast-growing plants with watery stems. Their leaves are often quilted and may be green to gray or bronze in color. There are both creeping and upright forms. Their frothy flowers are too small to be very noticeable.
This plant does not age gracefully, so prune it frequently or start it over occasionally from stem cuttings.
Aluminum Plant Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Pilea sp.
Common Names: Aluminum Plant, Friendship Plant, Panamiga
Light Requirement for Aluminum Plant: Bright Light to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for Aluminum Plant: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Aluminum Plant: High
Temperature for Aluminum Plant: House
Fertilizer for Aluminum Plant: Balanced
Potting Mix for Aluminum Plant: All-Purpose
Propagation of Aluminum Plant: Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Aluminum Plant: Table, Terrarium
Care Rating for Aluminum Plant: Easy
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.