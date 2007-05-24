Buy your amaryllis in the early winter and it will quickly bloom.

The amaryllis is a house plant that grows from a huge bulb and produces a thick flower stalk topped off with four to six trumpet-shaped flowers, often over six inches in diameter, in shades of white, pink, orange, and red. These are followed by strap-shaped leaves.

House Plants Image Gallery

Amaryllis bulbs purchased in the fall or early winter will quickly spring into bloom. Cool temperatures at this time will help prolong the show. In early fall, stop watering entirely to force dormancy. After a two-month dormant period, start watering again.

Amaryllis Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Hippeastrum species

Common Name: Amaryllis

Light Requirement for Amaryllis: Bright Light

Water Requirement for Amaryllis: Drench, Let Dry

Humidity for Amaryllis: Average Home

Temperature for Amaryllis: House to Cool

Fertilizer for Amaryllis: High Phosphorus

Potting Mix for Amaryllis: All-Purpose

Propagation of Amaryllis: Division, Seed

Decorative Use for Amaryllis: Floor, Table

Care Rating for Amaryllis: Easy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.