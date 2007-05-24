The amaryllis is a house plant that grows from a huge bulb and produces a thick flower stalk topped off with four to six trumpet-shaped flowers, often over six inches in diameter, in shades of white, pink, orange, and red. These are followed by strap-shaped leaves.
House Plants Image Gallery
House Plants Image Gallery
Amaryllis bulbs purchased in the fall or early winter will quickly spring into bloom. Cool temperatures at this time will help prolong the show. In early fall, stop watering entirely to force dormancy. After a two-month dormant period, start watering again.
Amaryllis Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Hippeastrum species
Common Name: Amaryllis
Light Requirement for Amaryllis: Bright Light
Water Requirement for Amaryllis: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Amaryllis: Average Home
Temperature for Amaryllis: House to Cool
Fertilizer for Amaryllis: High Phosphorus
Potting Mix for Amaryllis: All-Purpose
Propagation of Amaryllis: Division, Seed
Decorative Use for Amaryllis: Floor, Table
Care Rating for Amaryllis: Easy
Want to learn about house plants by type? Try these:
- House Plants
- Full Sun House Plants
- Bright Light House Plants
- Filtered Light House Plants
- Light Shade House Plants
- Hanging Basket House Plants
- Floor Plant House Plants
- Table Plant House Plants
- Terrarium Plant House Plants
- Very Easy House Plants
- Easy House Plants
- Demanding House Plants
- Temporary House Plants
- Flowering House Plants
- Climbing or Trailing House Plants
- House Plants with Colorful Foliage
- Fragrant House Plants
Learn how to care for house plants:
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.