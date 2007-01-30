Ornamental grasses and foliage add grace to any garden. With their array of colors, textures, and sizes, ornamental grasses add year-round interest. They even become animated when wind weaves in and out of their leaves. Only your imagination limits their use in your garden. Whether as a specimen or a massed planting, grasses can be used for screening, accent, focal point, or to frame a view. Since grasses are found over the entire earth, you're certain to find a variety to suit your decorative and cultural needs.

Ornamental grasses are categorized as cool-season grasses and warm-season grasses. Many ornamental grasses are perennials, but some are so tender they're treated as annuals. Cool-season grasses actively grow during the cool parts of the year; some even stay green throughout the winter. Before the warm-season grasses begin to show much life after dormancy, cool-season grasses burst into quick, lush growth. They bloom early in the season. When frost comes, the foliage and seed heads turn a bright golden tan and continue to offer a fine display through winter.

Advertisement

Ornamental Grasses Image Gallery

The following links will give you more information about annual grasses and foliage. Before planting, check with your garden center to make sure that the plants you've selected will flourish in your locale.

Full Sun Annual Grasses and Foliage:

Partial Shade and Full Shade Annual Grasses and Foliage:

Didn't find what you were looking for? Try Perennial Grasses and Foliage, Annual Plants, or Annuals for more information.