Annuals 12-24 Inches

In addition to coming in many colors, annual flowers come in a big array of sizes. When you are planning your garden, you can add interest by placing plants of different heights in different areas or adjacent to each other. Many annuals reach a height of between 12 and 24 inches. Plants of this height work well on their own, behind shorter plants, or in front of taller plants.
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.
Bachelor's button, also known as cornflower, grows to between 12 and 24 inches.
- Bachelor's Button, Cornflower
- Browallia, Sapphire Flower
- Heliotrope, Cherry Pie
- Nigella, Love in a Mist
Annual Grasses and Foliage 12 to 24 Inches in Height:
Multicolor Annuals 12 to 24 Inches in Height:
Annuals Under 12 Inches to 24 Inches:
- Calendula, Pot Marigold
- Capsicum, Peppers
- Dusty Miller
- Gazania, Treasure Flower
- Impatiens, Busy Lizzie, Patience
- Lantana
- Swan River Daisy
- Sweet Pea (vining)
- Vinca, Madagascar Periwinkle