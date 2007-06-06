Home & Garden
Anota Violacea Orchid; Rhynchostylis Violacea Orchid

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Anota violacea is an orchid that gets its name from the Greek "an; without" and "otos; ear," which refer to the lack of "ears" on the floral column.

It is sometimes listed as Rhynchostylis violacea orchid. These monopodial orchids originally came from the Philippines.

These orchids have a full spray of many miniature lavender and white flowers. This plant blooms in the winter and in the spring. The orchid prefers intermediate to warm temperatures, filtered light, and even moisture.

Orchid Types

Anguloa Uniflora OrchidLycaste Orchid
Anota violacea, Rhynchostylis violacea OrchidMaxillaria Houtteana Orchid
Ascocentrum Curvifolium Orchid
 Miltonia Orchid
Brassavola Orchid
 Odontoglossum Orchid
Bulbophyllum Lobbii Orchid
 Oncidium Orchid
Cattleya Orchid
 Paphiopedilum Orchid
Chysis Laevis Orchid
 Phalaenopsis Orchid
Cycnoches Loddigesii Orchid
 Pleurothallis Orchid
Cymbidum Orchid
 Renanthera Brookie Chandler Orchid
Dendrobium Orchid
 Rhynchostylis Coelestis Orchid
Doritis Orchid
Rodriguezia Secunda Orchid
Epidendrum Orchid
 Sophronitella Violacea Orchid
Laelia Orchid
 Stanhopea Orchid
Lokhartia Oerstedii Orchid

Vanda Orchid

Learn how to grow orchids:

