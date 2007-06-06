Anota violacea is an orchid that gets its name from the Greek "an; without" and "otos; ear," which refer to the lack of "ears" on the floral column.



Anota Violacea Orchid; Rhynchostylis Violacea Orchid



It is sometimes listed as Rhynchostylis violacea orchid. These monopodial orchids originally came from the Philippines.

These orchids have a full spray of many miniature lavender and white flowers. This plant blooms in the winter and in the spring. The orchid prefers intermediate to warm temperatures, filtered light, and even moisture.

