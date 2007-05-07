Aralias are small- to medium-size indoor trees with rounded to deeply cut leaves, often variegated in white or yellow. Most species have twisted, woody stems and branches, making them look like natural bonsais. They are often planted in bonsai pots.
Although relatively easy to grow, aralias have a disconcerting habit of dropping their leaves following any change in conditions. One way to help prevent this is to supply good air humidity at all times.
Aralia Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Polyscias sp.
Common Names: Aralia
Light Requirement for Aralia: Bright Light to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for Aralia: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Aralia: High
Temperature for Aralia: House
Fertilizer for Aralia: Balanced
Potting Mix for Aralia: All-Purpose
Propagation of Aralia: Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Aralia: Floor, Table
Care Rating for Aralia: Easy
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.