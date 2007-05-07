Aralia looks like a bonsai plant because of its twisty branches and stems. See more pictures of house plants.

Aralias are small- to medium-size indoor trees with rounded to deeply cut leaves, often variegated in white or yellow. Most species have twisted, woody stems and branches, making them look like natural bonsais. They are often planted in bonsai pots.

Although relatively easy to grow, aralias have a disconcerting habit of dropping their leaves following any change in conditions. One way to help prevent this is to supply good air humidity at all times.

Aralia Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Polyscias sp.

Common Names: Aralia

Light Requirement for Aralia: Bright Light to Filtered Light

Water Requirement for Aralia: Drench, Let Dry

Humidity for Aralia: High

Temperature for Aralia: House

Fertilizer for Aralia: Balanced

Potting Mix for Aralia: All-Purpose

Propagation of Aralia: Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for Aralia: Floor, Table

Care Rating for Aralia: Easy

Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.