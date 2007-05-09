Arrowhead vine begins to climb with age, along with changing its leaf shape. See more pictures of house plants.

Young arrowhead vines have upward-growing stems and arrow-shaped leaves. As they age, they take on a climbing habit, and the leaves slowly become multilobed. Many varieties have white, silver, or pink markings on the upper leaf surface.

This plant is as easy to grow as a heartleaf philodendron, which it resembles in its adult phase. It can be trained up a moss form to make an attractive floor plant or allowed to cascade from a hanging basket.

Arrowhead Vine Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Syngonium podophyllum (Nephthytis)

Common Names: Arrowhead Vine, Arrowhead Plant

Light Requirement for Arrowhead Vine: Bright Light to Light Shade

Water Requirement for Arrowhead Vine: Drench, Let Dry

Humidity for Arrowhead Vine: High

Temperature for Arrowhead Vine: House

Fertilizer for Arrowhead Vine: Balanced

Potting Mix for Arrowhead Vine: All-Purpose

Propagation of Arrowhead Vine: Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for Arrowhead Vine: Floor, Hanging Basket, Table

Care Rating for Arrowhead Vine: Very Easy

Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.