Young arrowhead vines have upward-growing stems and arrow-shaped leaves. As they age, they take on a climbing habit, and the leaves slowly become multilobed. Many varieties have white, silver, or pink markings on the upper leaf surface.
This plant is as easy to grow as a heartleaf philodendron, which it resembles in its adult phase. It can be trained up a moss form to make an attractive floor plant or allowed to cascade from a hanging basket.
Arrowhead Vine Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Syngonium podophyllum (Nephthytis)
Common Names: Arrowhead Vine, Arrowhead Plant
Light Requirement for Arrowhead Vine: Bright Light to Light Shade
Water Requirement for Arrowhead Vine: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Arrowhead Vine: High
Temperature for Arrowhead Vine: House
Fertilizer for Arrowhead Vine: Balanced
Potting Mix for Arrowhead Vine: All-Purpose
Propagation of Arrowhead Vine: Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Arrowhead Vine: Floor, Hanging Basket, Table
Care Rating for Arrowhead Vine: Very Easy
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.