Arrowwood's flowers and berries attract bees, butterflies, and birds.

The arrowwood is a tall shrub that is native to North America and therefore a suitable habitat plant in most parts of the country.

This 10-foot tall shrub is an excellent choice for attracting wildlife; reddish flower clusters, which are visited by bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds, are followed by black berries that birds like to eat. The strong, straight branches were once used to make arrows, hence its common name.

Arrowwood Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Viburnum dentatum

Common Name: Arro­wwood

Type of Plant: Shrub

Growing Zones for Arrowwood: Hardy to zone 4

