Ascocentrum Curvifolium Orchid

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Ascocentrum curvifolium gets its name from “ascos; bag” and “kentron; spur” which refer to its spurred lip.

A six inch monopodial plant from Thailand, Ascocentrum curvifolium has a full spray of half-inch, orange-red flowers, it has been used in hybridizing “miniature vandas.” The offspring have the small plant size of the ascocentrum combined with the larger flower size of the vanda.

Ascocentrum curvifolium blooms in late spring and in the summer. It prefers intermediate to warm temperatures, filtered light, and even moisture.

Learn how to grow orchids:

Recommended

