Ascocentrum curvifolium gets its name from “ascos; bag” and “kentron; spur” which refer to its spurred lip.
Ascocentrum Curvifolium Orchid
Ascocentrum curvifolium blooms in late spring and in the summer. It prefers intermediate to warm temperatures, filtered light, and even moisture.
