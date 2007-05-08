Asparagus Fern: House Plant
Similar to the outdoor version, the asparagus fern house plant's new fronds look just like skinny asparagus shoots. The trailing-to-climbing stems bear numerous tiny, needlelike growths. The occasional white, star-shaped flowers are relatively insignificant, but turn into attractive red to purple berries.
The asparagus fern has the annoying habit of losing its needles if mistreated. Let it soak in water; otherwise it will not get enough moisture. You may need a hatchet to divide its thick, woody roots.
Asparagus Fern Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Asparagus species
Common Name: Asparagus Fern
Light Requirement for Asparagus Fern: Bright Light to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for Asparagus Fern: Evenly Moist
Humidity for Asparagus Fern: Average Home
Temperature for Asparagus Fern: Cool
Fertilizer for Asparagus Fern: Balanced
Potting Mix for Asparagus Fern: All-Purpose
Propagation of Asparagus Fern: Division, Seed
Decorative Use for Asparagus Fern: Hanging Basket, Table
Care Rating for Asparagus Fern: Easy
Want to learn about house plants by type? Try these:
- House Plants
- Full Sun House Plants
- Bright Light House Plants
- Filtered Light House Plants
- Light Shade House Plants
- Hanging Basket House Plants
- Floor Plant House Plants
- Table Plant House Plants
- Terrarium Plant House Plants
- Very Easy House Plants
- Easy House Plants
- Demanding House Plants
- Temporary House Plants
- Flowering House Plants
- Climbing or Trailing House Plants
- House Plants with Colorful Foliage
- Fragrant House Plants
Learn how to care for house plants:
Learn how to care for house plants: