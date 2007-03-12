The beautiful appearance and delicate flavor of asparagus make it a favorite among vegetable lovers. This nutrient-dense vegetable is also a delicious part of many vegetable recipes. In this article, we'll talk about growing asparagus, selecting and serving asparagus, and the health benefits of asparagus.
About Asparagus
Asparagus is a long-lived hardy perennial with fleshy roots and fernlike, feathery foliage. The plant grows about 3 feet tall. The part that is eaten is the tender young stem. The popular houseplant asparagus fern is not a fern at all but a diminutive relative of edible asparagus.
Common Name: Asparagus
Scientific Name: Asparagus officinalis
Hardiness: Hardy (may survive first frost)
