Asparagus

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
The beautiful appearance and delicate flavor of asparagus make it a favorite among vegetable lovers. This nutrient-dense vegetable is also a delicious part of many vegetable recipes. In this article, we'll talk about growing asparagus, selecting and serving asparagus, and the health benefits of asparagus.

tender young stem of the asparagus plant
The tender young stem of the
asparagus plant is the part that is eaten.
About Asparagus

Asparagus is a long-lived hardy perennial with fleshy roots and fernlike, feathery foliage. The plant grows about 3 feet tall. The part that is eaten is the tender young stem. The popular houseplant asparagus fern is not a fern at all but a diminutive relative of edible asparagus.

Common Name: Asparagus
Scientific Name: Asparagus officinalis
Hardiness: Hardy (may survive first frost)

In the next section, we'll show you how to grow asparagus.

