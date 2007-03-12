.





Vegetables Image Gallery





©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The tender young stem of the



See more asparagus plant is the part that is eaten.See more pictures of vegetables



About Asparagus





Common Name: Asparagus

Scientific Name: Asparagus officinalis

Hardiness: Hardy (may survive first frost)



In the next section, we'll show you how to grow asparagus.



Want more information about

asparagus

? Try:



Vegetable Recipes: Find delicious recipes that feature asparagus.

Vegetable Gardens: Grow a full harvest of great vegetables this year.

Gardening : We answer your questions about all things that come from the garden.