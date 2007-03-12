Health Benefits of Asparagus
A single asparagus spear has
fewer than four calories.
Asparagus can almost be called the ideal vegetable. It's rich in nutrients, very low in calories and very high in flavor. When cooked properly, each asparagus spear retains its crunchy yet tender texture, making it satisfying and filling -- and, at less than four calories per spear, a great choice for those watching their weight.
Asparagus is ideal for young women; it's a winner when it comes to folic acid -- a vitamin that helps prevent neural-tube birth defects. Two major antioxidants -- beta-carotene and vitamin C -- are also abundant in asparagus. By neutralizing damaging particles in our bodies like smog and cigarette smoke, antioxidants are major contenders in the fight against heart disease, cancer, and cataracts.
Nutritional Values of Fresh and Cooked AsparagusServing Size: 4 spears
|Calories
|13
|Fat
|1 g
|Saturated Fat
|0 g
|Cholesterol
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|3 g
|Protein
|2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1 g
|Sodium
|8 mg
|Vitamin A
|604 IU
|Vitamin C
|5 mg
|Folic Acid
|89 micrograms
|Potassium
|134 mg
|Carotenoids
|380 micrograms
