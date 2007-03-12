

A single asparagus spear has

fewer than four calories.



Asparagus can almost be called the ideal vegetable. It's rich in nutrients, very low in calories and very high in flavor. When cooked properly, each asparagus spear retains its crunchy yet tender texture, making it satisfying and filling -- and, at less than four calories per spear, a great choice for those watching their weight.



Health Benefits of Asparagus



Asparagus is ideal for young Asparagus is ideal for young women ; it's a winner when it comes to

-- a vitamin that helps prevent neural-tube birth defects. Two major

-- beta-carotene and

-- are also abundant in asparagus. By neutralizing damaging particles in our bodies like smog and cigarette smoke , antioxidants are major contenders in the fight against

,

, and

.





Nutritional Values of Fresh and Cooked Asparagus



Serving Size: 4 spears

Calories 13 Fat 1 g Saturated Fat 0 g

Cholesterol 0 g Carbohydrate 3 g Protein 2 g Dietary Fiber 1 g Sodium 8 mg Vitamin A

604 IU Vitamin C 5 mg Folic Acid 89 micrograms Potassium 134 mg Carotenoids

380 micrograms

