Aubretia, with its delicate-looking flowers, is surprisingly hardy. It requires maintenance, however; after it has flowered, the blooms should be trimmed back.
Along with arabis and aurinia, this is one of the three classic spring-blooming plants for rock gardens. The low, spreading leaves form a mat that is covered with a carpet of purple blooms in springtime. It makes a perfect choice for planting on a bank, wall, or slope.
Advertisement
Aubretia Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Aubretia deltoidea
Common Name: Aubretia
Plant Type: Perennial
Growing Zones for Aubretia: Hardy to zone 4
Want to know more about garden plants? Check these out: