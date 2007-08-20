Aubretia, a hardy plant, is perfect for planting in a rock garden.

Au­bretia, with its delicate-looking flowers, is surprisingly hardy. It requires maintenance, however; after it has flowered, the blooms should be trimmed back.

Along with arabis and aurinia, this is one of the three classic spring-blooming plants for rock gardens. The low, spreading leaves form a mat that is covered with a carpet of purple blooms in springtime. It makes a perfect choice for planting on a bank, wall, or slope.

Aubretia Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Aubretia deltoidea

Common Name: Aubretia

Plant Type: Perennial

Growing Zones for Aubretia: Hardy to zone 4

