Avena Grass

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
It's not surprising that avena grass also is known as blue oat grass.

Avena grass, sometimes known as blue oat grass, is a perennial that like other decorative grasses is appreciated for its foliage.

Blue oat grass produces light yellow flower spikes in the summer and stiff spikes of silvery-blue leaves, giving the plant a distinctive color effect.

This interesting plant makes a fine structural accent and will thrive in a dry, sunny area.

Avena Grass Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Helictotrichon sempervirens

Common Name: Avena grass

Type of Plant: Perennial

Growing Zones for Avena Grass: Hardy to zone 4

Growing Conditions for Avena Grass: Sun, dry soil

