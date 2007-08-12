Avena grass, sometimes known as blue oat grass, is a perennial that like other decorative grasses is appreciated for its foliage.
Blue oat grass produces light yellow flower spikes in the summer and stiff spikes of silvery-blue leaves, giving the plant a distinctive color effect.
This interesting plant makes a fine structural accent and will thrive in a dry, sunny area.
Avena Grass Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Helictotrichon sempervirens
Common Name: Avena grass
Type of Plant: Perennial
Growing Zones for Avena Grass: Hardy to zone 4
Growing Conditions for Avena Grass: Sun, dry soil