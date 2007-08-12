It's not surprising that avena grass also is known as blue oat grass.

Avena grass, sometimes known as blue oat grass, is a perennial that like other decorative grasses is appreciated for its foliage.

Blue oat grass produces light yellow flower spikes in the summer and stiff spikes of silvery-blue leaves, giving the plant a distinctive color effect.

This interesting plant makes a fine structural accent and will thrive in a dry, sunny area.

Avena Grass Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Helictotrichon sempervirens

Common Name: Avena grass

Type of Plant: Perennial

Growing Zones for Avena Grass: Hardy to zone 4

Growing Conditions for Avena Grass: Sun, dry soil

