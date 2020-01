For a fresh landscape, outline the plant-bed areas with spray paint. Then, remove the existing sod and prepare the soil for new plants and trees. Plant your selection of trees, shrubs and flowers. After placing new landscaping, fill in with organic soil. Try to organize the landscaping with the balance and unity of the entire yard in mind. New flowerbeds will add color and drama to the yard. Also, use mulch — it holds moisture and provides a great finished look.