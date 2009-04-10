Backyard Renovation: Barbeque and Spa Area

First, remove the dead grass and sod from between walkway stones. Also remove the sod from around the hot tub or yard fixture where you plan to renovate. Moss is excellent ground cover around stone paths, requiring very little maintenance. Plant a combination of Irish and Scottish moss between the flagstones by tearing the moss into pieces, placing them, and then filling in with organic top soil. Use an aerator-spreader to aerate the lawn and allow oxygen and nutrients to feed the roots — you can also fertilize as you go. Trim the existing trees and plants for a neat and clean appearance.