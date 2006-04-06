How to Make a Bamboo Candelabra

Bamboo and candlelight make any patio decor relaxing. This candelabra project brings the two together. See more porch decor pictures. RomoloTavani/iStock/Thinkstock

Candlelight is calming, flattering, and conducive to relaxation and romance. This homemade bamboo candelabra will bring a Zen charm to any outdoor entertainment area. Even better, this project is easy enough for the "craft-impaired" in all of us. Once you gather the supplies — the Internet is particularly helpful here — the assembly is a cinch.

Step 1: Choose the Right Size

Before you begin any household craft project, think about where you want the finished product to go. For this bamboo candelabra, an outdoor setting works best. Select a site on a patio table or porch railing and measure how much space is available for the candelabra. This will be important when deciding how much bamboo to buy.

Step 2: Buy the Supplies

Here's what you need:

bamboo poles, 3 inches (8 centimeters) in diameter and long enough to cut into the desired number and height of candle holders

2 bendable metal rods (aluminum, copper or brass work well), 0.12 inches (3 millimeters) in diameter and 24 inches (61 centimeters) long

terra cotta plates, 3 inches in diameter, one for each of your candle holders

candles, approximately 2 inches (5 centimeters) in diameter and no longer than 5 inches (13 centimeters)

wood glue

Bamboo poles of various diameters can be purchased online or at a well-stocked craft or hardware store. Bendable soft metal rods can also be purchased online or at a local hobby and craft store.

Step 3: Gather the Tools

ruler

box cutter or razor blade

fine-toothed hand saw

fine grain sandpaper

drill with 1/8 inch drill bit

wire cutters

pliers

