How to Make a Bamboo Candelabra

Candlelight is calming, flattering, and conducive to relaxation and romance. This homemade bamboo candelabra will bring a Zen charm to any outdoor entertainment area. Even better, this project is easy enough for the "craft-impaired" in all of us. Once you gather the supplies — the Internet is particularly helpful here — the assembly is a cinch.
Step 1: Choose the Right Size
Advertisement
Before you begin any household craft project, think about where you want the finished product to go. For this bamboo candelabra, an outdoor setting works best. Select a site on a patio table or porch railing and measure how much space is available for the candelabra. This will be important when deciding how much bamboo to buy.
Step 2: Buy the Supplies
Here's what you need:
- bamboo poles, 3 inches (8 centimeters) in diameter and long enough to cut into the desired number and height of candle holders
- 2 bendable metal rods (aluminum, copper or brass work well), 0.12 inches (3 millimeters) in diameter and 24 inches (61 centimeters) long
- terra cotta plates, 3 inches in diameter, one for each of your candle holders
- candles, approximately 2 inches (5 centimeters) in diameter and no longer than 5 inches (13 centimeters)
- wood glue
Bamboo poles of various diameters can be purchased online or at a well-stocked craft or hardware store. Bendable soft metal rods can also be purchased online or at a local hobby and craft store.
Step 3: Gather the Tools
- ruler
- box cutter or razor blade
- fine-toothed hand saw
- fine grain sandpaper
- drill with 1/8 inch drill bit
- wire cutters
- pliers
Keep reading for step-by-step instructions for building this beautiful bamboo candelabra.