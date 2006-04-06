How to Make a Bamboo Candelabra

Once you've bought the supplies and gathered the right tools, it's time to get to work.

Step 4: Cut the Bamboo

Cut the bamboo pole into the desired height and number of candle holders. If you know the finished length of the candelabra in inches, divide it by three (the diameter of the bamboo pole) and cut that many pieces of bamboo. Each piece needs to be the same length. We recommend 12 inches (30 centimeters) or less to prevent it from toppling over.

Using a ruler, make pencil marks along the bamboo pole for each cut. Using the box cutter or razor blade, score the bamboo along the pencil mark. With light pressure, saw the bamboo along the score lines, careful to avoid splintering (a vise or clamp is useful for holding the bamboo still). Sand the cut ends of bamboo gently to make them smooth.

Step 5: Drill Holes in Bamboo

The candelabra gets its shape from two bendable metal rods running through the top and bottom of each piece of bamboo. Before you can insert the rods, you need to drill holes.

Using a ruler, measure 2 inches (5 centimeters) from both the top and bottom of a piece of bamboo and make a pencil mark. Do the same thing on the exact opposite side of the bamboo. Holding the bamboo firmly with your hand or a vise, carefully drill holes through each pencil mark. Repeat for each piece of bamboo.

Now we're ready to assemble and glue the final product. Keep reading for more step-by-step instructions.