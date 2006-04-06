You're almost there! Follow these final step-by-step instructions to finish your bamboo candelabra.

Step 6: Insert the Metal Rods

The metal rods hold the standing pieces of bamboo together and give the candelabra its shape. Because the rods are bendable, you can shape the candelabra into an S-curve, a rainbow arc or even a full circle.

Line up your pieces of bamboo on a flat surface. Thread one metal rod through the two holes on the top of the bamboo. Keep threading until the rod runs through all of the bamboo pieces. Repeat with the second metal rod and the two bottom holes of each piece of bamboo. Stand up the bamboo pieces and slide them together so they're touching side by side. Shape the candelabra to your desired form. Using wire cutters, cut the rods so that only 2 inches (5 centimeters) is sticking out of each end. Use the pliers to bend the rod ends at right angles to hold the bamboo pieces securely together.

Step 7: Glue on Plates and Candles

This is the last step! When using glue products, make sure you're in a well-ventilated space.

Working with one bamboo candle holder at a time, apply a thin strip of wood glue to the top, center a terra cotta plate and press down firmly, holding for 10 seconds. Repeat with each piece of bamboo, then let the glue dry for 30 minutes. Make a pea-size droplet of glue in the center of each terra cotta plate and glue on the candles one by one, holding firmly for 10 seconds each. Let the glue dry for 30 minutes before bringing outside.

If you want to add some color to the candelabra, you could stain each piece of bamboo with a dark brown or ruddy wood stain. If your candelabra will be exposed to the elements, consider an application of water repellent or water seal for wood.

Candle Options You can substitute battery operated candles for the real ones if you're concerned about a fire hazard.

Author's Note: How to Make a Bamboo Candelabra

Craftiness sneaks up on you. A few years ago, I ranked among the top 10 un-craftiest individuals in the Northern Hemisphere. But then we bought a house. And when you are a homeowner of humble means (but ironically high tastes) you need to improvise. Together with my wife — another crafting rookie — we've cobbled together some more-than-passable attempts at homemade home decor. The latest is a bathroom window screen made from a square of colorful fabric dangling between two wooden rods. If you look too closely, you'll spot the uneven stitching, but if you're a normal person, it looks great. Personally, I have no need for a bamboo candelabra, but I could see its Pier 1 appeal. With three little kids, I try not to bring anything flammable within 50 yards of the house.

