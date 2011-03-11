What basic tools should you keep in your home?

For your basic home-improvement and repairs toolbox you need a selection of high-quality tools that are safe to use and are a good investment in the long run. Tools come in various sizes and models, which depend on skill level and project type. Fill your toolbox with the basics for any potential project, including painting, installing, fastening, electrical and plumbing repairs, cutting or sawing.

Start off with measuring tools, like a combination square, tape measure and leveling tool. After you have the ability to make accurate measurements, make sure you have the correct cutting tools. Different saws work for different cutting jobs. There are hand saws and power saws, with different spacing between the teeth and different kinds of blades. Drills for making holes are another toolbox basic. Power drills come with different drill bits and accessories for different drilling jobs and different-size holes in metal, wood or concrete.

Tools for fastening start with the basic hammer for driving in nails; hammers come in different weights, usually with a curved claw on the end to pull nails out. A good set of standard and Phillips screwdrivers should cover all the different types of screw-heads you may need to tighten. As for turning nuts and bolts, a wrench is essential. Holding on to a part securely requires pliers. You may find yourself doing electrical or plumbing repairs, so make sure you have the right electrical diagnostic devices, such as voltage and continuity testers, and plumbing tools, such as a pipe wrench and a plumber's snake.

Even a paint job requires the right kind of paintbrush or roller. These are made from natural or synthetic bristles, and they come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Have a variety on hand for painting walls or trim. If you follow these guidelines, your toolbox should be equipped with the basics for any kind of do-it-yourself project.