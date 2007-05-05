The begonia offers more variety than just about any other genus of house plant. The begonia family includes everything from rhizomatous plants grown for their colorful foliage to tuberous plants grown for their beautiful flowers and from compact miniatures to tall shrublike angel-wings with silver-marbled leaves.
Available in many colors and sizes, all begonias have asymmetrical leaves that often are earlike in shape. Some varieties go dormant or semi-dormant during certain periods of the year and should be kept cool and dry at that time.
Begonia Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Begonia species
Common Name: Begonia
Light Requirement for Begonias: Bright Light to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for Begonias: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Begonias: Average Home
Temperature for Begonias: House to Cool
Fertilizer for Begonias: High Phosphorus
Potting Mix for Begonias: All-Purpose
Propagation of Begonias: Division, Leaf Cuttings, Seed, Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Begonias: Hanging Basket, Table
Care Rating for Begonias: Easy
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.