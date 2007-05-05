All begonia varieties have asymmetrical leaves, often earlike in shape. See more pictures of house plants.

The begonia offers more variety than just about any other genus of house plant. The begonia family includes everything from rhizomatous plants grown for their colorful foliage to tuberous plants grown for their beautiful flowers and from compact miniatures to tall shrublike angel-wings with silver-marbled leaves.

Available in many colors and sizes, all begonias have asymmetrical leaves that often are earlike in shape. Some varieties go dormant or semi-dormant during certain periods of the year and should be kept cool and dry at that time.

Begonia Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Begonia species

Common Name: Begonia

Light Requirement for Begonias: Bright Light to Filtered Light

Water Requirement for Begonias: Drench, Let Dry

Humidity for Begonias: Average Home

Temperature for Begonias: House to Cool

Fertilizer for Begonias: High Phosphorus

Potting Mix for Begonias: All-Purpose

Propagation of Begonias: Division, Leaf Cuttings, Seed, Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for Begonias: Hanging Basket, Table

Care Rating for Begonias: Easy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.