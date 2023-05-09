Put Down the Pesticides! Introduce Beneficial Insects Into Your Garden

There are three major groups of beneficial garden insects — pollinators, insect predators and parasitoids — and they all work in different ways to keep your garden healthy.

Pollinators are insects that move pollen from the male parts of a flower to the female parts of either the same or a different flower. Pollination is essential in the reproduction of angiosperms, or flowering plants, which represent around 80 percent of all plants living today, including all the vegetables in your garden. Around 200,000 different animals pollinate flowering plants, but the vast majority of these are insects — butterflies, moths, flies, ants, beetles, bees and wasps.

Insect predators are pest eaters — they are attracted to the undesirable insects as a food source. Which predators will keep the pests in your garden in check depends heavily on which pest you have and what you're growing. Steve O'Shea, owner of 3 Porch Farm, a flower farm in Comer, Georgia, purchases predaceous insects to keep local pests in check.

"We use two types of predatory mite and one called the minute pirate bug, which target the early developmental phases of western flower thrips, which used to be a major problem for our dahlias," says O'Shea. "Beneficial insects are expensive, but in our experience, they actually work better than sprays. They don't eliminate every thrip, but they do an amazing job of controlling their numbers so the population never gets large enough to do significant damage."

" " The minute pirate bug (Orius insidiosus) is an insectivore; it kills and eats other small insects, spider mites and insect eggs. Protasov AN/Shutterstock

Parasitoids are different from parasites. While a parasite can live off its host, they don't necessarily have to kill it in order to survive, but parasitoids kill their host as a means of completing their life cycle. Parasitoid insects lay eggs inside or on top of their host — generally they use one very specific species as their host — and when the eggs hatch, the larvae use the host as a food source, killing the host in the process.