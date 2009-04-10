Birdhouse Boot

Cut a hole 1½" to 2" in diameter about 2" from top of boot. A utility knife or sharp scissors work well. One inch below the hole, make a slit and insert a popsicle stick or small piece of doweling for the bird perch. With the boot upright, staple each piece of wood to the side of the boot. Bring the top pieces of wood together and secure with two screws at the top. You just made the roof. Insert the eye hook for easy hanging.