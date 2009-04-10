Materials:
- Rubber rain boots, any size or color (Boots should be without buckles or snaps)
- Assorted acrylic paint
- Paintbrushes
- Two pieces of wood about 7½" x 5"
- A staple gun
- Screwdriver
- Two screws
- One eye hook
- Waterproof sealer (optional)
Instructions:
- Cut a hole 1½" to 2" in diameter about 2" from top of boot. A utility knife or sharp scissors work well. One inch below the hole, make a slit and insert a popsicle stick or small piece of doweling for the bird perch. With the boot upright, staple each piece of wood to the side of the boot. Bring the top pieces of wood together and secure with two screws at the top. You just made the roof. Insert the eye hook for easy hanging.
- Once the adult has done the hard work, kids can decorate your birdhouse boot!
- Use the paints to decorate the boot however you want.
- If you plan to hang the boot outside, spray it with a waterproof sealer.