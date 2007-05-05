The bird's nest fern is a house plant that likes humidity. Despite its name, the bird's nest fern does not look like a typical fern. The apple-green, tongue-shaped fronds of the bird's nest fern are whole rather than cut. They are borne from a central, funnel-shaped rosette of fuzzy, brown wool where the emerging fronds resemble bird's eggs, giving the plant its common name.
The bird's nest fern thrives on high humidity. The higher the humidity, the longer the fronds. They rarely reach more than 18 inches in height indoors.
Be careful not to pour water into the rosette or rot may set in. The fronds are easily damaged, so the plant should be placed far from passersby.
Bird's Nest Fern Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Asplenium nidus
Common Names: Bird's Nest Fern, Spleenwort
Light Requirements for Bird's Nest Fern: Bright Light to Filtered Light
Water Requirements for Bird's Nest Fern: Evenly Moist
Humidity for Bird's Nest Fern: High
Temperature for Bird's Nest Fern: House
Fertilizer for Bird's Nest Fern: Balanced
Potting Mix for Bird's Nest Fern: All-Purpose
Propagation of Bird's Nest Fern: Seed (spores)
Decorative Use for Bird's Nest Fern: Table, Terrarium
Care Rating for Bird's Nest Fern: Demanding
