Blue Fescue

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
Blue fescue is named for its bluish foliage.
Blue fescue is an ornamental grass, commonly used to accent other plants and flowers in a garden. It requires little maintenance, which is limited to removing brown shoots.

This compact, tuft-forming grass has narrow leaves in beautiful shades of silvery blue-green. As the plants grow no taller than four feet, it makes an excellent grass for edging or for small-scale plantings.

Blue Fescue Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Festuca ovina

Common Name: Blue fescue

Plant Type: Perennial Grass

Growing Zones for Blue Fescue: Hardy to zone 4

