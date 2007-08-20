Blue fescue is an ornamental grass, commonly used to accent other plants and flowers in a garden. It requires little maintenance, which is limited to removing brown shoots.
This compact, tuft-forming grass has narrow leaves in beautiful shades of silvery blue-green. As the plants grow no taller than four feet, it makes an excellent grass for edging or for small-scale plantings.
Blue Fescue Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Festuca ovina
Common Name: Blue fescue
Plant Type: Perennial Grass
Growing Zones for Blue Fescue: Hardy to zone 4