The sky-blue color of the blue marguerite contrasts nicely with each flower's bright yellow center. Although perennial, this is a tender plant, so except for Zones 9, 10, and occasionally 8, it will not live over winter. It is a native of South Africa.

Description of blue marguerite: Blue marguerite is normally an erect sub-shrub growing from 1 to 2 feet tall. It has glossy, deep green leaves with flowers on relatively short stems in sky-blue to darker shades, centered with a yellow eye.

Growing blue marguerite: Felicias thrive in moist but well-drained soil, in full sun to partial shade. Truly hot weather causes their decline, making them best as a summer plant for maritime or mountain climates, as a spring and autumn plant elsewhere, and as a year-round plant for mild winter regions. At the young stage, pinching out tips will induce bushiness. Plant outside after all danger of frost has passed, spacing them 9 to 12 inches apart.

Propagating blue marguerite: By seed or by cuttings. Trailing forms are available only by cuttings; seed-grown plants are mostly upright. Sow seeds 6 to 8 weeks prior to planting out after all danger of frost has passed. Germination rate and speed is improved by refrigerating seeds in a moistened medium for 3 weeks prior to sowing. Germination takes up to 30 days at 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Cuttings root quickly and easily.

Uses for blue marguerite: Group them in beds and borders or use them in moist rock gardens. They combine well in containers with other flowers.

Blue marguerite related species: Felicia bergerana is called the "kingfisher daisy." It is smaller than F. amelloides and leaves are longer and narrower. The kingfisher daisy grows to about 8 inches tall with bright blue flowers with yellow centers.

Blue marguerite related varieties: Selections that trail will be found at garden centers.

Scientific name of blue marguerite: Felicia amelloides

