The Boston fern bears apple-green, swordlike fronds that arch gracefully down around its pot. It also yields numerous slender, furry runners that produce new plants at their tips. There are many varieties of Boston fern, most with frilly or lacy fronds. Still others are golden in color.

Older fronds turn yellow and should be removed with care so as not to damage the delicate young fronds. The plant looks especially attractive when grown on a pedestal.

Boston Fern Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Nephrolepis exaltata Bostoniensis

Common Name: Boston Fern

Light Requirement for Boston Fern: Bright Light

Water Requirement for Boston Fern: Evenly Moist

Humidity for Boston Fern: High

Temperature for Boston Fern: House to Cool

Fertilizer for Boston Fern: Balanced

Potting Mix for Boston Fern: All-Purpose

Propagation of Boston Fern: Division, Layering

Decorative Use for Boston Fern: Hanging

Care Rating for Boston Fern: Easy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.