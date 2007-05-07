The Boston fern bears apple-green, swordlike fronds that arch gracefully down around its pot. It also yields numerous slender, furry runners that produce new plants at their tips. There are many varieties of Boston fern, most with frilly or lacy fronds. Still others are golden in color.
Advertisement
Older fronds turn yellow and should be removed with care so as not to damage the delicate young fronds. The plant looks especially attractive when grown on a pedestal.
Boston Fern Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Nephrolepis exaltata Bostoniensis
Common Name: Boston Fern
Light Requirement for Boston Fern: Bright Light
Water Requirement for Boston Fern: Evenly Moist
Humidity for Boston Fern: High
Temperature for Boston Fern: House to Cool
Fertilizer for Boston Fern: Balanced
Potting Mix for Boston Fern: All-Purpose
Propagation of Boston Fern: Division, Layering
Decorative Use for Boston Fern: Hanging
Care Rating for Boston Fern: Easy
Want to learn about house plants by type? Try these:
- House Plants
- Full Sun House Plants
- Bright Light House Plants
- Filtered Light House Plants
- Light Shade House Plants
- Hanging Basket House Plants
- Floor Plant House Plants
- Table Plant House Plants
- Terrarium Plant House Plants
- Very Easy House Plants
- Easy House Plants
- Demanding House Plants
- Temporary House Plants
- Flowering House Plants
- Climbing or Trailing House Plants
- House Plants with Colorful Foliage
- Fragrant House Plants
Learn how to care for house plants:
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.