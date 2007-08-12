Bougainvillea's beautiful flowers come in many colors.

Bougainvillea is one of those wonderful old world flowers that are perfect for achieving a cottage garden look. It is easy to care for and needs little attention to flourish.

This glorious deciduous vine sprouts tiny flowers surrounded by showy bracts in pink, red, white, purple, or yellow.

It grows vigorously in southern and western areas, flowering in spring and summer, and makes an excellent conservatory climber in colder regions.

Bougainvillea Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Bougainvillea x buttiana

Common Name: Bougainvillea

Type of Plant: Perennial vine

Growing Zones for Bougainvillea: Hardy to zone 8

Growing Conditions for Bougainvillea: Full sun, dry soil

