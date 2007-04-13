Bowman's-root is an American wildflower from the Northeast growing south to Alabama. It is named Gillenia in honor of Arnoldus Gillenius, a German botanist of the 17th century.

Description of bowman's-root: Terminal clusters of thready, white blossoms about 1 inch across on bushy plants with compound leaves bloom in late spring to early summer. Ease of care: Easy.

Growing bowman's-root: Bowman's-roots need a good, well-drained garden soil on the acid side in full to partial shade. The roots appreciate plenty of humus or peat moss when planting. Watering is necessary during periods of drought. If the first round of spent blossoms is removed, the plants will bloom again.

Propagating bowman's-root: By seed or division in spring.

Uses for bowman's-root: The flowers are quite showy, and the white petals move in the slightest breeze. Sometimes there is a pink tinge to the blossoms. Bowman's-roots work as accent plants in shady gardens and look lovely when planted beneath shrubbery where they can get half a day in shadow.

Scientific name of bowman's-root: Gillenia trifoliata

