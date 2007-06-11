Some of the easiest orchids to grow indoors are found in the Brassavola group. The genus Brassavola was named after Antonio Musa Brassavola, a Venetian nobleman and botanist. The plants come from Central and South America.
Brassavola Orchid
Epiphytic with sympodial growth, Brassavola have stemlike pseudobulbs, terete leaves, and do not grow much higher than ten inches. They prefer intermediate to warm temperatures and bright light. These beauties are tough and can take direct sun. Drench and let dry.
