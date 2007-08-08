Broom or Scotch broom (Cytisus scoparius) foliage, originally from the Mediterranean region, is usually available from late summer to early spring.

The long, thin stems are very flexible when fresh and are often used to provide a continuous, curving line in an arrangement. To use fresh, cut off one to three inches of the stems and place them in tepid water. Broom will last from one to four weeks. Dried broom will last for years.

