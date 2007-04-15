Bugleweeds are excellent both for the color of the leaves and the attractive flowers. The botanical name refers to the shape of the leaves that cover the flower.

Description of bugleweed: Plants grow along the ground, the flat, rounded leaves forming mats that can keep weeds from making headway. They bloom in May and June with irregular flowers in spiked clusters. Ease of care: Easy.

: Bugleweeds are easy to grow in ordinary, well-drained garden soil, with full sun or partial shade. As a ground cover, plants should be placed 10 inches apart; they will soon fill in. In areas with mild winters or under good snow cover, they are evergreen.

: By division in spring or fall.

: Bugleweeds are excellent as ground cover and are also beautiful when used as edgings at the front of a border. In a rock garden, they are perfect for tumbling over rock edges. Although they grow quickly, plants are easily uprooted.

Related species: Two species are generally available. Ajuga pyramidalis bears brilliant blue flowers on 6-inch spikes, hovering above deep green leaves, and stays bushy, not spreading as widely as others in the clan. In the fall, the leaves turn to purple-bronze. Ajuga reptans is the ground cover of note.

Related varieties: Metallica Crispa has purplish-brown leaves with crisped edges, and Alba bears white flowers. Burgundy Glow bears blue flowers with leaves in three colors: new growth is burgundy-red, but as the leaves age, they become creamy white and dark pink. Rosea has rose flowers.

Scientific name of bugleweed: Ajuga species

