Build a Wood Deck

Host Billy Derian and The Brigade transform J.T. Fox's bone yard backyard into a lush landscape of grass, plants and bushes culminating with a Wood Deck centerpiece. In just three days, The Brigade creates a freestanding redwood deck with a built-in seating that becomes a very attractive outdoor space to relax and entertain. They add to the environment by finishing a tile path, installing new sod, replacing old plants, painting the fence and creating a water feature to help drown out the nearby traffic noise. At the end of the weekend, there are no signs of the "Santa Monica Dump".

On this episode of Backyard Brigade, a neglected yard with no seating area is transformed into the ultimate relaxation zone, complete with a practical brand new tile walkway and an exotic variety of shrubs and greenery to border the yard. With the help of Karen from L.A. Handy Lady, the crew of family and friends breaks down the massive job into five simple steps.