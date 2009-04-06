Build a Wood Deck

Step Five
For the water feature, set up a painted 2x4 post and a few terra cotta pots in the corner of the yard. Add a water pump to construct your fountain and a few ceramic statues for personality. This can be done on the cheap!
Advertisement
For the water feature, set up a painted 2x4 post and a few terra cotta pots in the corner of the yard. Add a water pump to construct your fountain and a few ceramic statues for personality. This can be done on the cheap!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement