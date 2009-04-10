Building a Gravel Patio

Materials:
- Landscaper's Spray Paint
- Rounded Spade
- Concrete Mortar
- Bricks for edging
- Level
- Landscape Fabric
- Landscape Securing Pins
- Sand
- Gravel
- Rake
Instructions:
- Mark area for desired patio with landscaper's spray paint.
- Use rounded spade to excavate area for size of intended patio. Dig out about 3 inches deep.
- Lay out brick edging to decide what pattern you want.
- Put concrete mortar under each brick to secure.
- Use level to make sure every brick is even.
- Cover soil are with landscape fabric.
- Use landscape securing pins every four to five feet to secure fabric to ground.
- Add 2 inches of sand over entire area. The sand will help with drainage and also provides a cushion to keep the gravel from puncturing the landscape fabric.
- Use a rake to smooth out the sand.
- Add an inch of gravel over entire area. Even out gravel using rake.
- Wet down surface of gravel to bring out the color.