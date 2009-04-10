Home & Garden
Building a Gravel Patio

An attractive gravel patio is the perfect space to relax and gaze at the garden.
iStockphoto/Thinkstock

Materials:

  • Landscaper's Spray Paint
  • Rounded Spade
  • Concrete Mortar
  • Bricks for edging
  • Level
  • Landscape Fabric
  • Landscape Securing Pins
  • Sand
  • Gravel
  • Rake

Instructions:

  1. Mark area for desired patio with landscaper's spray paint.
  2. Use rounded spade to excavate area for size of intended patio.  Dig out about 3 inches deep.
  3. Lay out brick edging to decide what pattern you want.
  4. Put concrete mortar under each brick to secure.
  5. Use level to make sure every brick is even.
  6. Cover soil are with landscape fabric.
  7. Use landscape securing pins every four to five feet to secure fabric to ground.
  8. Add 2 inches of sand over entire area.  The sand will help with drainage and also provides a cushion to keep the gravel from puncturing the landscape fabric.
  9. Use a rake to smooth out the sand.
  10. Add an inch of gravel over entire area.  Even out gravel using rake.
  11. Wet down surface of gravel to bring out the color.

